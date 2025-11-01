 Skip to content
1 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Here it is, the bigger update I mentioned previously, addressing the feedback I've received since launch. Here's what has changed:

  • Added additional save slots
  • Added 28 Achievements (some of them will unlock when you load a prior save)
  • You can now decide to only pick up some amount of a stacking item from the storage
  • Elixir of Vitality will now increase HP by 50
  • Changed the color of a tileset in the Ancient Depths to make the slimes more visible
  • Reduced selling price of cursed ashes to 100k coins
  • Added new trait "Golden", which increases amount of coins dropped
  • The gear leveling recipe for Gluttons will now only accept upgrade kits
  • The max level of dropped gear will now be level 30
  • Added new dialog after the first ending to better indicate that the game is not over yet
  • Added a new Glutton recipe to create dream pills
  • Added a new Glutton recipe to create special candies
  • The Music Box is now rewarded after clearing the void
  • Renamed "Celestial" gear to "Necrotic" gear
  • Increased max level of necrotic (former celestial) gear to level 999
  • Renamed "Great Old Ones Blood" to "Necrotic Blood"
  • Added gear bonding system, unlocked via "Necrotic Blood"
  • Some "quest" items like the "Cursed Ashes" will be bonded by default, letting you not lose them on death
  • The "Cursed Ashes" will now also let enemies drop "Necrotic Blood"
  • Carrying the "Cursed Ashes" will now let bosses always spawn as their necrotic form
  • Removed Glutton recipe for upgrading gear. Upgrading gear can now be done at the vendor after unlocking
    (For players that already have 100% completion: Check the library again)
  • Special attacks of foul / necrotic enemies will now scale properly with enemy level
  • Added a new option to toggle mute audio when the game is not focused
  • Increased equipment exp gain in the Ancient Depths
  • Increased amount of Ancient Coins in the Ancient Depths
  • The vendor will now have new items for sale after beating ??? for the first time
  • The Hunter's trait can now be found on all types of equipment
  • Fixed an issue where the level of legendary gear was not loaded correctly
  • Fixed an issue where swings from the "Long" trait would not hit enemies behind traps
  • Fixed an issue where enemies couldn't attack the players on the last floor of the void
  • Fixed an issue where the tile indicators of soldiers would sometimes stay after their death
  • Fixed an issue where the "Long" trait could hit through walls
  • Fixed an issue where the summons from the Wraith would not be able to attack


Thanks for playing!

