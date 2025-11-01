- Added additional save slots
- Added 28 Achievements (some of them will unlock when you load a prior save)
- You can now decide to only pick up some amount of a stacking item from the storage
- Elixir of Vitality will now increase HP by 50
- Changed the color of a tileset in the Ancient Depths to make the slimes more visible
- Reduced selling price of cursed ashes to 100k coins
- Added new trait "Golden", which increases amount of coins dropped
- The gear leveling recipe for Gluttons will now only accept upgrade kits
- The max level of dropped gear will now be level 30
- Added new dialog after the first ending to better indicate that the game is not over yet
- Added a new Glutton recipe to create dream pills
- Added a new Glutton recipe to create special candies
- The Music Box is now rewarded after clearing the void
- Renamed "Celestial" gear to "Necrotic" gear
- Increased max level of necrotic (former celestial) gear to level 999
- Renamed "Great Old Ones Blood" to "Necrotic Blood"
- Added gear bonding system, unlocked via "Necrotic Blood"
- Some "quest" items like the "Cursed Ashes" will be bonded by default, letting you not lose them on death
- The "Cursed Ashes" will now also let enemies drop "Necrotic Blood"
- Carrying the "Cursed Ashes" will now let bosses always spawn as their necrotic form
- Removed Glutton recipe for upgrading gear. Upgrading gear can now be done at the vendor after unlocking
(For players that already have 100% completion: Check the library again)
- Special attacks of foul / necrotic enemies will now scale properly with enemy level
- Added a new option to toggle mute audio when the game is not focused
- Increased equipment exp gain in the Ancient Depths
- Increased amount of Ancient Coins in the Ancient Depths
- The vendor will now have new items for sale after beating ??? for the first time
- The Hunter's trait can now be found on all types of equipment
- Fixed an issue where the level of legendary gear was not loaded correctly
- Fixed an issue where swings from the "Long" trait would not hit enemies behind traps
- Fixed an issue where enemies couldn't attack the players on the last floor of the void
- Fixed an issue where the tile indicators of soldiers would sometimes stay after their death
- Fixed an issue where the "Long" trait could hit through walls
- Fixed an issue where the summons from the Wraith would not be able to attack
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update