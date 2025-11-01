 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633246 Edited 1 November 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
I wanted to take a break for a day or two after finishing up 0.10, but I ended up getting a massive burst of inspiration which spiraled into adding a whole fishing system to the game. I think it still needs some work and improvements, but I need to move on to getting the NPC system up and running so I can tackle multiplayer ASAP. I hope you enjoy trying to catch all the fish!

Additions

Fishing

  • Added a new fishing system

  • You can craft a basic fishing rod out of planks at a workbench

  • There are 3 fishing rod tiers, basic, sturdy and obsidian

  • Each tier takes the previous rod as part of its recipe

  • Added 17 unique fish to catch

  • Fish can be crafted down into fish fillets and gourmet fish fillets

  • Fish fillets act as a simple healing item

  • Fish have different difficulties and rarities

  • Some fish only show up at night

  • Some fish only show up in lava

  • Some fish only show up in underground lakes

  • Added fishing bait, can be used to attract rarer fish

  • Worms can be used as bait and are dug up when tilling soil

  • Bug bait can be bought from the shop and works better than worms

  • Minnows can be fished up, and work better than bug bait

  • Rage bait has the highest chance of catching rare fish, but increases their difficulty x2

  • There is a 1/10 chance of fishing up a crate instead of a fish (normal crates and undergrowth crates)

  • Magnetic bait adds a 2.5x multiplier to the chance of getting a crate

  • Crate potion adds an additional 2.5x multiplier to this chance

  • When reeling in a fish, its difficulty determines how much it fights back

  • Use the left and right mouse buttons to tug on the line in the opposite direction of it's pull and prevent the fish from getting away

  • Added a compendium that keeps track of the fish you have caught, and logs the highest size

Misc

  • Added seaweed

  • Added underground lakes to world generation

  • Added new water refraction shader

  • Added water walking potion

  • Added packed dirt, grass doesn't grow on it

  • Added elevator blocks to ease the loss of the collision teleportation bug

  • Place elevator blocks vertically above or below each other and jump/sneak to teleport up and down

Changes

  • You can now fire arrows and ammo directly from your inventory

  • Reduced the default view bob intensity

  • Dry soil now turns back to dirt over time

  • Improved the terracotta tile texture

  • Made the three grass types drop dirt to avoid inventory clutter

  • Changed the glass texture so it tiles more nicely

  • Pressing ESC in settings now returns you to the pause menu

  • Crafting recipe screen is now a part of the compendium. The compendium will be expanded with more functionality in the future.

Fixes

  • Fixed bows not working when using left click

  • Fixed lush tall grass giving item without an axe

  • Fixed a bug with lighting being broken underwater for semisolid blocks

  • Fixed a bug with fluid hidden face culling

  • Fixed bug where hoe could only till the original forest grass

  • Fixed issue with paint roller UI showing incorrect icons

  • Fixed messed up sprite for returning potion

  • Fixed fences and panels removing paint when their state is updated

  • Fixed panels removing water when state is updated

  • Reverted the change made in 0.10 to the physics system that caused entities to zip up through blocks

  • Found a different fix for the issue where you can fall through a block by clipping the corner

  • Fixed desert plants generating in first layer of water

  • Fixed missing recipe for terracotta tiles

  • Fixed the screen flickering when applying settings

  • Fixed water and lava not emitting ambient sounds since 0.9

  • Fixed sprinkler model swaying in the wind

Changed files in this update

