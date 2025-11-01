Hello everyone!
I wanted to take a break for a day or two after finishing up 0.10, but I ended up getting a massive burst of inspiration which spiraled into adding a whole fishing system to the game. I think it still needs some work and improvements, but I need to move on to getting the NPC system up and running so I can tackle multiplayer ASAP. I hope you enjoy trying to catch all the fish!
Additions
Fishing
Added a new fishing system
You can craft a basic fishing rod out of planks at a workbench
There are 3 fishing rod tiers, basic, sturdy and obsidian
Each tier takes the previous rod as part of its recipe
Added 17 unique fish to catch
Fish can be crafted down into fish fillets and gourmet fish fillets
Fish fillets act as a simple healing item
Fish have different difficulties and rarities
Some fish only show up at night
Some fish only show up in lava
Some fish only show up in underground lakes
Added fishing bait, can be used to attract rarer fish
Worms can be used as bait and are dug up when tilling soil
Bug bait can be bought from the shop and works better than worms
Minnows can be fished up, and work better than bug bait
Rage bait has the highest chance of catching rare fish, but increases their difficulty x2
There is a 1/10 chance of fishing up a crate instead of a fish (normal crates and undergrowth crates)
Magnetic bait adds a 2.5x multiplier to the chance of getting a crate
Crate potion adds an additional 2.5x multiplier to this chance
When reeling in a fish, its difficulty determines how much it fights back
Use the left and right mouse buttons to tug on the line in the opposite direction of it's pull and prevent the fish from getting away
Added a compendium that keeps track of the fish you have caught, and logs the highest size
Misc
Added seaweed
Added underground lakes to world generation
Added new water refraction shader
Added water walking potion
Added packed dirt, grass doesn't grow on it
Added elevator blocks to ease the loss of the collision teleportation bug
Place elevator blocks vertically above or below each other and jump/sneak to teleport up and down
Changes
You can now fire arrows and ammo directly from your inventory
Reduced the default view bob intensity
Dry soil now turns back to dirt over time
Improved the terracotta tile texture
Made the three grass types drop dirt to avoid inventory clutter
Changed the glass texture so it tiles more nicely
Pressing ESC in settings now returns you to the pause menu
Crafting recipe screen is now a part of the compendium. The compendium will be expanded with more functionality in the future.
Fixes
Fixed bows not working when using left click
Fixed lush tall grass giving item without an axe
Fixed a bug with lighting being broken underwater for semisolid blocks
Fixed a bug with fluid hidden face culling
Fixed bug where hoe could only till the original forest grass
Fixed issue with paint roller UI showing incorrect icons
Fixed messed up sprite for returning potion
Fixed fences and panels removing paint when their state is updated
Fixed panels removing water when state is updated
Reverted the change made in 0.10 to the physics system that caused entities to zip up through blocks
Found a different fix for the issue where you can fall through a block by clipping the corner
Fixed desert plants generating in first layer of water
Fixed missing recipe for terracotta tiles
Fixed the screen flickering when applying settings
Fixed water and lava not emitting ambient sounds since 0.9
Fixed sprinkler model swaying in the wind
