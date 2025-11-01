Hello everyone!

I wanted to take a break for a day or two after finishing up 0.10, but I ended up getting a massive burst of inspiration which spiraled into adding a whole fishing system to the game. I think it still needs some work and improvements, but I need to move on to getting the NPC system up and running so I can tackle multiplayer ASAP. I hope you enjoy trying to catch all the fish!

Added a new fishing system

You can craft a basic fishing rod out of planks at a workbench

There are 3 fishing rod tiers, basic, sturdy and obsidian

Each tier takes the previous rod as part of its recipe

Added 17 unique fish to catch

Fish can be crafted down into fish fillets and gourmet fish fillets

Fish fillets act as a simple healing item

Fish have different difficulties and rarities

Some fish only show up at night

Some fish only show up in lava

Some fish only show up in underground lakes

Added fishing bait, can be used to attract rarer fish

Worms can be used as bait and are dug up when tilling soil

Bug bait can be bought from the shop and works better than worms

Minnows can be fished up, and work better than bug bait

Rage bait has the highest chance of catching rare fish, but increases their difficulty x2

There is a 1/10 chance of fishing up a crate instead of a fish (normal crates and undergrowth crates)

Magnetic bait adds a 2.5x multiplier to the chance of getting a crate

Crate potion adds an additional 2.5x multiplier to this chance

When reeling in a fish, its difficulty determines how much it fights back

Use the left and right mouse buttons to tug on the line in the opposite direction of it's pull and prevent the fish from getting away