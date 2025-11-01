Hello, I'm planning to release full version soon. The game is ready for full release and has been tested by me throughout the long-term development process. I'm going to continue updating the game. You can submit your suggestions via the form if you have.

Global feedback form : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSqplPKFtjIiWVkqCGDpB-8o5Dmc9vVjCggIuPduxS5mE9aw/viewform?usp=header

Contact on my instagram: https://www.instagram.com/etrkn/

Discord community: https://discord.com/invite/zHjAQpWSuS

Test results:

0 bug reported from players since ea release and played by a few streamers in 3 player co-op mode.

A few months ago: 2-4 bugs reported by players since the release of the demo version that do not affect gameplay flow.

News for the 0.9.5ea main mod:

- Significant changes to the tutorial. You can now complete the tutorial faster and it's shorter.

- A report no longer disappears instantly after being sent. Everyone now has time to see the suspicious situation.

- You can now see the camera number on the IP buttons.

- The meaning of reports have been cleared now more.

Thanks,

Solo dev. Enes