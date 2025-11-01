 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633224 Edited 1 November 2025 – 13:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, I'm planning to release full version soon. The game is ready for full release and has been tested by me throughout the long-term development process. I'm going to continue updating the game. You can submit your suggestions via the form if you have.

Global feedback form : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSqplPKFtjIiWVkqCGDpB-8o5Dmc9vVjCggIuPduxS5mE9aw/viewform?usp=header

Contact on my instagram: https://www.instagram.com/etrkn/

Discord community: https://discord.com/invite/zHjAQpWSuS

Test results:

0 bug reported from players since ea release and played by a few streamers in 3 player co-op mode.

A few months ago: 2-4 bugs reported by players since the release of the demo version that do not affect gameplay flow.

News for the 0.9.5ea main mod:

- Significant changes to the tutorial. You can now complete the tutorial faster and it's shorter.

- A report no longer disappears instantly after being sent. Everyone now has time to see the suspicious situation.

- You can now see the camera number on the IP buttons.

- The meaning of reports have been cleared now more.

Thanks,

Solo dev. Enes

Changed files in this update

