Hello, I'm planning to release full version soon. The game is ready for full release and has been tested by me throughout the long-term development process. I'm going to continue updating the game. You can submit your suggestions via the form if you have.
Global feedback form : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSqplPKFtjIiWVkqCGDpB-8o5Dmc9vVjCggIuPduxS5mE9aw/viewform?usp=header
Contact on my instagram: https://www.instagram.com/etrkn/
Discord community: https://discord.com/invite/zHjAQpWSuS
Test results:
0 bug reported from players since ea release and played by a few streamers in 3 player co-op mode.
A few months ago: 2-4 bugs reported by players since the release of the demo version that do not affect gameplay flow.
News for the 0.9.5ea main mod:
- Significant changes to the tutorial. You can now complete the tutorial faster and it's shorter.
- A report no longer disappears instantly after being sent. Everyone now has time to see the suspicious situation.
- You can now see the camera number on the IP buttons.
- The meaning of reports have been cleared now more.
Thanks,
Solo dev. Enes
Changed files in this update