1 November 2025 Build 20633196 Edited 1 November 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello,

ShipCrafter released yesterday, and a few things needed tweaking. Some bugs were fixed, small quality of life improvements were done, and some missions were rebalanced. Here are the full changes :

- fixed fortress8 capable of shooting through itself
- fixed cosmetic wires being misplaced on shifted cosmetics
- improved submarines stability by increasing stabilisation force of ballasts
- reduced difficulty for the Dieppe mission
- added one S-100 in Sassnitz mission
- increased rewarded supply for early missions
- you can now view more detailled stats for items by right clicking them, or right clicking their icon
- reduced search light collider size, making it only take 1 bloc of space
- slightly increased rotationnal drag to reduce ships wobbling
- fixed mirror mode not working properly for fixed torpedo launchers
- fixed bloc replacer tool not working properly with truncated blocs

I'm aware of optimisation issues regarding placing blocs in zoop mode, I'll be trying to optimise it soon !

