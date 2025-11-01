Hello,



ShipCrafter released yesterday, and a few things needed tweaking. Some bugs were fixed, small quality of life improvements were done, and some missions were rebalanced. Here are the full changes :



- fixed fortress8 capable of shooting through itself

- fixed cosmetic wires being misplaced on shifted cosmetics

- improved submarines stability by increasing stabilisation force of ballasts

- reduced difficulty for the Dieppe mission

- added one S-100 in Sassnitz mission

- increased rewarded supply for early missions

- you can now view more detailled stats for items by right clicking them, or right clicking their icon

- reduced search light collider size, making it only take 1 bloc of space

- slightly increased rotationnal drag to reduce ships wobbling

- fixed mirror mode not working properly for fixed torpedo launchers

- fixed bloc replacer tool not working properly with truncated blocs



I'm aware of optimisation issues regarding placing blocs in zoop mode, I'll be trying to optimise it soon !