Improvements:
Reduced the NG+ level increase of enemies
Nerfed the damage scaling of enemies in higher NG+ cycles
Option to lock items in the inventory
Option to mark items as junk based on rarity
Option to show / hide junked or locked items
New Armor Prefixes
New high-level Artifacts
New high-level Weapons
New gems and enchantment recipes
Nerfed luck bonus to item find and magic find
Capped the maximum item level of random loot in the Standard game mode. High-Level items are obtainable starting NG+
Changed the handling of "on kill" item modifications
New chest placed nearby Jesse's chest for a lockpicking intro
Stamina consumption is now visible for most skills
Text highlight in the player window the after reaching the maximum amount of -Damage Taken
Saving is no longer possible in the Endless Tower game mode
Teleportation is no longer possible in the Blood Dungeon
XP information when hovering over the XP bar
Bugfixes:
Changed the Critical Hit Bonus on random items
Fixed several item inconsistencies
Resolved crash when interacting with the altar immediately after sacrificing a heart
Resolved crash when selecting a skill after increasing the attributes
Resolved issue where stashed item icons were not shown
