 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20633177 Edited 1 November 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Reduced the NG+ level increase of enemies

  • Nerfed the damage scaling of enemies in higher NG+ cycles

  • Option to lock items in the inventory

  • Option to mark items as junk based on rarity

  • Option to show / hide junked or locked items

  • New Armor Prefixes

  • New high-level Artifacts

  • New high-level Weapons

  • New gems and enchantment recipes

  • Nerfed luck bonus to item find and magic find

  • Capped the maximum item level of random loot in the Standard game mode. High-Level items are obtainable starting NG+

  • Changed the handling of "on kill" item modifications

  • New chest placed nearby Jesse's chest for a lockpicking intro

  • Stamina consumption is now visible for most skills

  • Text highlight in the player window the after reaching the maximum amount of -Damage Taken

  • Saving is no longer possible in the Endless Tower game mode

  • Teleportation is no longer possible in the Blood Dungeon

  • XP information when hovering over the XP bar

Bugfixes:

  • Changed the Critical Hit Bonus on random items

  • Fixed several item inconsistencies

  • Resolved crash when interacting with the altar immediately after sacrificing a heart

  • Resolved crash when selecting a skill after increasing the attributes

  • Resolved issue where stashed item icons were not shown

Changed files in this update

Depot 2438331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link