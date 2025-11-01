Improvements:

Reduced the NG+ level increase of enemies

Nerfed the damage scaling of enemies in higher NG+ cycles

Option to lock items in the inventory

Option to mark items as junk based on rarity

Option to show / hide junked or locked items

New Armor Prefixes

New high-level Artifacts

New high-level Weapons

New gems and enchantment recipes

Nerfed luck bonus to item find and magic find

Capped the maximum item level of random loot in the Standard game mode. High-Level items are obtainable starting NG+

Changed the handling of "on kill" item modifications

New chest placed nearby Jesse's chest for a lockpicking intro

Stamina consumption is now visible for most skills

Text highlight in the player window the after reaching the maximum amount of -Damage Taken

Saving is no longer possible in the Endless Tower game mode

Teleportation is no longer possible in the Blood Dungeon