Thank you for actively participating in our latest Halloween event and for sharing a wealth of valuable feedback. We have been closely monitoring community voices and have promptly prepared this v2.2.0 fix patch to address the reported issues.

The focus of this update is to optimize the experience of the "Halloween Crypt Labyrinth" event and resolve a recipe synthesis issue that affected game progression. Below are the detailed contents of this update:

v2.2.0 Update Content