Thank you for actively participating in our latest Halloween event and for sharing a wealth of valuable feedback. We have been closely monitoring community voices and have promptly prepared this v2.2.0 fix patch to address the reported issues.
The focus of this update is to optimize the experience of the "Halloween Crypt Labyrinth" event and resolve a recipe synthesis issue that affected game progression. Below are the detailed contents of this update:
v2.2.0 Update Content
Halloween Crypt Labyrinth Difficulty Adjustments
We received significant feedback indicating that the "Crypt Labyrinth" event was too difficult. After carefully analyzing player data and suggestions, we have lowered and optimized the difficulty of this event.
Recipe Synthesis Bug Fix
All recipe synthesis will now function as intended. Players affected by this issue can proceed with synthesis confidently.
Changed files in this update