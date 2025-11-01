 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633149 Edited 1 November 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
These changes are intended to make Arcade Mode more enjoyable (i.e. not spend half of it waiting for animations to resolve :p).

  • Added a menu option to speed up spell and effect animations: 1x, 2x, 4x and instant.
  • Improved boon appearance.
  • Improved buff tooltips appearance.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would sometime fail to find an appropriate boon and crash.

