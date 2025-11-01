- Added a menu option to speed up spell and effect animations: 1x, 2x, 4x and instant.
- Improved boon appearance.
- Improved buff tooltips appearance.
- Fixed a bug where the game would sometime fail to find an appropriate boon and crash.
01/11/2025 Update (Arcade mode QoL fixes)
Update notes via Steam Community
These changes are intended to make Arcade Mode more enjoyable (i.e. not spend half of it waiting for animations to resolve :p).
