1 November 2025 Build 20633142 Edited 1 November 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that caused text to appear unreadable in the Chinese language.


Thanks to everyone for reporting issues and helping us make a better game!

The LazyFlock Team

