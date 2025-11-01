Dino Explore has just been updated to 1.8!

What is new?

-Changed sound for Triceratops

-Corrected the tail position for Triceratops in The

gamemode "Digsite" (fossil)

-New gamemode "Fight Club"

-New soundtracks ("Dino Explore" and "Feel The

Beat"), look in settings

-Customize home screen menu (by unlocking them

in Fight Club gamemode) in settings

-Removed unnecessary code

-Changed pictures for Achillobator and Protoceratops

in Library

-Added "Fight club" to how to play

-New design for all buttons in home menu

-Relocated all buttons in home menu

The new gamemode is about 1vs1 standoff (with dinosaurs of course), where dinosaurs have different

stats for health, correct/wrong answer. Every turn you will have true/false statements.

Unlock new home screens when completing maps. Every dinosaur has at least one skin that is stronger

than the original one.

*Note, that pictures are just fast screenshots. (the pictures presented might not have same resolution like in game)

Enjoy!