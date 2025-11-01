Dino Explore has just been updated to 1.8!
What is new?
-Changed sound for Triceratops
-Corrected the tail position for Triceratops in The
gamemode "Digsite" (fossil)
-New gamemode "Fight Club"
-New soundtracks ("Dino Explore" and "Feel The
Beat"), look in settings
-Customize home screen menu (by unlocking them
in Fight Club gamemode) in settings
-Removed unnecessary code
-Changed pictures for Achillobator and Protoceratops
in Library
-Added "Fight club" to how to play
-New design for all buttons in home menu
-Relocated all buttons in home menu
The new gamemode is about 1vs1 standoff (with dinosaurs of course), where dinosaurs have different
stats for health, correct/wrong answer. Every turn you will have true/false statements.
Unlock new home screens when completing maps. Every dinosaur has at least one skin that is stronger
than the original one.
*Note, that pictures are just fast screenshots. (the pictures presented might not have same resolution like in game)
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update