It had been over 2 years since I started working on this small flight sim. it was truely awesome to make my own dream game and share it with others in the community, and eventually make it to steam release!
At this point, my dream of flying MD-500 defender in VR had now been accomplished and the project is far beyond my initial scope.
But i do not want to just stay here forever. Now I want bigger choppers(e.g. AH-1 Cobra), better scenery, and some engaging campaigns with pilot career progression to fully utilize all the features I have created in "Hijong Park's Defender Patrol".
Recent v2.5 'Last Service' patch was the final major update for Defender Patrol. After this, I'll start focusing my development time on the sequel, 'Low Level Hunters'. The only updates for Defender Patrol will now be some fatal bug fixes and additional localizations. (German, Russian, and French localizations are on the way)
As I make Low Level Hunters with all the support I got from making Defender Patrol, I'll occasionally upload some important devlogs about 'Low Level Hunters' in the news.
The first one will gonna be showcasing a functional AH-1S Cobra attack helicopter. If possible, I want to showcase it in this Christmas, so I'll work hard on this sequel from now.
Thanks for playing my flight sim, and I hope I can deliver the bigger wonder some day!
— Hijong Park
