Good day, everyone! We have a new update focused on introducing an engaging new feature and addressing several key issues reported by the community.



New Feature: Context Chat

We are excited to introduce Context Chat, a new feature designed to deepen the connection players have with the main characters.



Dynamic Dialogue: Children and Rosamunde will now perform small, contextual chats between themselves while exploring the world or during combat.



Enhanced World Immersion: These dialogues provide narrative context about the current situation, location, or unfolding events.



Character Personality: This system helps to further establish and showcase the unique personalities of each of the children.



Please Note: These initial dialogues are being implemented now, and we will continue to update and expand the dialogue pool in the coming days and weeks.



Bug Fixes and Gameplay Adjustments

We've made several important adjustments to improve combat balance and fix reported bugs:



Magna Atlantitors Boss: The boss's defenses have been significantly increased to prevent ultra-fast staggering, making the fight more challenging and consistent.



Demon Whisp and Other Whisp Enemies: The base stagger value for these enemies has been reset to their default settings, preventing them from being immediately staggered upon spawning.



Mecha Pawns: These enemies will no longer take damage from electrical damage sources, correcting an unintended weakness.



Tank Grab Object & Cannon Bomb Shot: Improvements have been made to the functionality and reliability of the Tank Grab object and the Cannon Bomb Shot ability.



Technical Improvements

Shader Pre-calculation: A new Pre-calculation Shader section has been added to the loading screen.



Initial Load Time: The system will now compile several necessary shaders upon the first load, which may cause the initial loading time to take slightly longer. We are actively developing and improving this new system to minimize load impact.