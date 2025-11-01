 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20633079 Edited 1 November 2025 – 12:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Minor adjustments to the tier 2 upgrades of Arzenic’s Odachi-Kodachi.

  • Fixed the tier 3 upgrade of Milk being able to heal infinitely.

