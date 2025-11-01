Changes:
Speed up the execution time of space tasks
The Discord button has been moved to the General panel.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Changes:
Speed up the execution time of space tasks
The Discord button has been moved to the General panel.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update