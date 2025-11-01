 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632962 Edited 1 November 2025 – 16:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Movement Improvements for Tawa
This week I focused on refining Tawa’s locomotion to make animations feel more natural and responsive.

✅ Smoother transitions between walk / run / idle

✅ Better control precision, especially during tight turns

✅ Ground alignment fixes for slopes & uneven environments

✅ Early stamina & stress integration tests to influence movement speed later on


Tawa now feels more alive — less “sliding”, more little creature energy 🐭✨

Dinosaur Behavior Enhancements
I also pushed updates to the dinosaur AI to make encounters feel more organic and less scripted.

✅ Improved passive behavior loops (wandering, grazing, observing)

✅ Early predator logic updates — they now choose when to ignore, stalk, or chase

✅ First test for inter-species awareness (they don’t only focus on the player)


The island is beginning to feel like a living ecosystem, rather than a space full of scripted enemies.

More polish is coming — especially AI reactions, sounds, and environmental interactions.

Thanks for following the journey — every small step makes Tawa’s world more alive 🌿🦖

