Movement Improvements for Tawa

This week I focused on refining Tawa’s locomotion to make animations feel more natural and responsive.



✅ Smoother transitions between walk / run / idle



✅ Better control precision, especially during tight turns



✅ Ground alignment fixes for slopes & uneven environments



✅ Early stamina & stress integration tests to influence movement speed later on





Tawa now feels more alive — less “sliding”, more little creature energy 🐭✨



Dinosaur Behavior Enhancements

I also pushed updates to the dinosaur AI to make encounters feel more organic and less scripted.



✅ Improved passive behavior loops (wandering, grazing, observing)



✅ Early predator logic updates — they now choose when to ignore, stalk, or chase



✅ First test for inter-species awareness (they don’t only focus on the player)





The island is beginning to feel like a living ecosystem, rather than a space full of scripted enemies.



More polish is coming — especially AI reactions, sounds, and environmental interactions.



Thanks for following the journey — every small step makes Tawa’s world more alive 🌿🦖

