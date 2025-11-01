Movement Improvements for Tawa
This week I focused on refining Tawa’s locomotion to make animations feel more natural and responsive.
✅ Smoother transitions between walk / run / idle
✅ Better control precision, especially during tight turns
✅ Ground alignment fixes for slopes & uneven environments
✅ Early stamina & stress integration tests to influence movement speed later on
Tawa now feels more alive — less “sliding”, more little creature energy 🐭✨
Dinosaur Behavior Enhancements
I also pushed updates to the dinosaur AI to make encounters feel more organic and less scripted.
✅ Improved passive behavior loops (wandering, grazing, observing)
✅ Early predator logic updates — they now choose when to ignore, stalk, or chase
✅ First test for inter-species awareness (they don’t only focus on the player)
The island is beginning to feel like a living ecosystem, rather than a space full of scripted enemies.
More polish is coming — especially AI reactions, sounds, and environmental interactions.
Thanks for following the journey — every small step makes Tawa’s world more alive 🌿🦖
