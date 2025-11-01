Thank you so much for your support, comments, and feedback. We were hoping for a good launch, but this kind of success still took us by surprise.
To celebrate this milestone, we've released some shiny new goodies for your Steam profile in the Points Shop!
We've been working hard to keep up the pace and fix all the issues you reported.
Most of them should be gone in the latest update, and we truly hope your experience is now smoother and better than it was a week ago.
We're deeply sorry about the lost saves and we want to thank everyone who patiently helped us fix the issue and, in many cases, recover their saves.
(Fortunately, the game automatically creates save backups, so almost everyone — except a few unlucky cases — was able to restore them.)
We've learned a lot about Eastern languages and characters… next time, everything will go perfectly. Promise!
Here’s a summary of the most notable improvements:
- Fixed three major bugs related to combat, saving (as mentioned above), and Level 24 (you could get stuck inside a room).
- Fixed a ton of minor bugs — nothing game-breaking, but some were definitely annoying.
- Adjusted the game balance in several levels and fights based on your feedback. Please keep sharing your thoughts and ideas — we read everything!
- Made the final boss fight in Level 29 (Lich Acerarek) easier and streamlined the level itself.
- Trololo (Level 26) is still very strong but no longer attacks twice in a row, so if he surprises you once, he won't instantly finish you off.
- Adjusted enemy spawn timing in Level 38: one of you managed to beat the level right after the first spawn, which caused a crash. Not anymore!
- You now have more time to choose your reply to Sheltor (yes, we heard you!).
- Arena fights and several enemies across various levels were slightly nerfed — just enough to make things fun, not frustrating.
- When the hero crafts or cooks, all NPCs and enemies will now pause to avoid awkward side effects.
We’re aware of an issue with Steam Deck when using an external controller. We’re still working on it, but in the meantime, you can use this workaround:
Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who tested the beta versions and reported issues without leaving a negative review just because it was a technical bug.
Bugs happen — what matters is how fast and how well we fix them.
If you find any new bugs, please report them in the Discussions section or on our Discord server:
Now go spread the word and tell your friends about the game — your help means the world to us and allows us to keep doing what we love: making you laugh and have fun!
The Dev Team
