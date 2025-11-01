New Features
Order from & deliver to customers: You can now take and hand over orders directly to customers—not just from tables. Previously, ordering and delivery were table-only.
Table numbering (tri-fold cards): Responding to community feedback about locating tables, we added clear, close-range table number cards on each table.
Customer status indicators: Added concise status visuals (e.g., waiting, order taken, en route, eating) for faster, at-a-glance flow tracking.
Eating animations: Customers now play eating animations, improving readability and ambience at the table.
Menu & Content Improvements
Recipes moved to Pause menu: The recipe menu has been moved from Settings to the Pause menu for visibility and quick access, reducing confusion.
Recipe video corrections: Community-reported missing/wrong videos were reviewed and replaced; content alignment is now consistent.
Fixes
Outline persistence at day start: Fixed an issue where Table and UpgradeBench outlines could remain enabled at the start of a new day.
Text polish: Corrected several typos and phrasing issues across UI and prompts.
Notes
Keep the feedback coming—the table numbering and content fixes were prioritized thanks to your reports.
Changed files in this update