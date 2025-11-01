 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20632819 Edited 1 November 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Order from & deliver to customers: You can now take and hand over orders directly to customers—not just from tables. Previously, ordering and delivery were table-only.

  • Table numbering (tri-fold cards): Responding to community feedback about locating tables, we added clear, close-range table number cards on each table.

  • Customer status indicators: Added concise status visuals (e.g., waiting, order taken, en route, eating) for faster, at-a-glance flow tracking.

  • Eating animations: Customers now play eating animations, improving readability and ambience at the table.

Menu & Content Improvements

  • Recipes moved to Pause menu: The recipe menu has been moved from Settings to the Pause menu for visibility and quick access, reducing confusion.

  • Recipe video corrections: Community-reported missing/wrong videos were reviewed and replaced; content alignment is now consistent.

Fixes

  • Outline persistence at day start: Fixed an issue where Table and UpgradeBench outlines could remain enabled at the start of a new day.

  • Text polish: Corrected several typos and phrasing issues across UI and prompts.

Notes

  • Keep the feedback coming—the table numbering and content fixes were prioritized thanks to your reports.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3892551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link