Hey Community!



Thanks for your feedback for our first version, we fixed some things:



Galaxy for Dummies - EA Patch 0.1.1:

- Resolution and Fullscreen Fix

- Small UI/Particle Fixes

- Added "next patch" text information in the main menu

- New Item: "Cheese Module"

- Use it on a Unit. If it survives 1 round, you'll get 1 quantum cheese curd.

- You can buy this item only 1x in a run.

- Cost: 5 coins

- Enemies have tooltips now (name, description, no skills yet)

- Post Processing changes

- Small Enemy Unit nerf (Stats)



We don't want you to struggle with the curd cheese currency, so we added a new item to get this item a lot easier! You can get a second cheese if you beat the 2nd boss on your run by the way!



Our next patch is in the making and we hope that you'll have fun with our game!