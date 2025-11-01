 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632756 Edited 1 November 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


Hi, I’m updating the sprint release as I just finished another sprint.
Sadly, I couldn’t finish updating the autotranslation feature so it will remain broken until the last update.


But, it should be back for the next month.

Changelog

  • Merged the AMD and Nvidia builds into a single one for Windows (If you encounter troubles using the GPU. Please, report it!)

  • Updated option menu with server’s options.

  • Re enabled the download of AIs in the game.


How to download it?

  • On itch, download the last experimental release (3.0.0.sprint.1)

  • On Steam, download the sprint_release beta




Changed depots in sprint_release branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 2114791
Linux 64-bit Depot 2114792
