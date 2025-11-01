Hi, I’m updating the sprint release as I just finished another sprint.
Sadly, I couldn’t finish updating the autotranslation feature so it will remain broken until the last update.
But, it should be back for the next month.
Changelog
- Merged the AMD and Nvidia builds into a single one for Windows (If you encounter troubles using the GPU. Please, report it!)
- Updated option menu with server’s options.
- Re enabled the download of AIs in the game.
How to download it?
- On itch, download the last experimental release (3.0.0.sprint.1)
- On Steam, download the sprint_release beta
Changed depots in sprint_release branch