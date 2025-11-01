This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Merged the AMD and Nvidia builds into a single one for Windows (If you encounter troubles using the GPU. Please, report it!)



Updated option menu with server’s options.



Re enabled the download of AIs in the game.



How to download it?

On itch, download the last experimental release (3.0.0.sprint.1)



On Steam, download the sprint_release beta



Hi, I’m updating the sprint release as I just finished another sprint.Sadly, I couldn’t finish updating the autotranslation feature so it will remain broken until the last update.But, it should be back for the next month.