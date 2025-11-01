New Features

Animations and Effects

Many new animations and particle effects have been added to the game.

Boxes have new animated models that open/close and display what items are inside.

Notable Improvements

- Walls and floor saving has been slightly reworked to be more consistent. Players with save files from older versions will have to repurchase their customization options.

- Moved the pause and guide buttons to their own app in the phone.

- Updated item depositing sound effect.

- Added new shelf setting to show/hide item stand display.

- Added checkout visuals for when customers are ready to pay.

- Added more info when purchasing furniture, such as the decoration impact and description.

- Slightly boosted customer cash reserves early on.

- Rebalanced base cashier worker process cooldown to be more slightly slower, but increased perk effects.

- The card payment perk now also gives a small boost to the cashier worker checkout speed.

- Improved collisions on columns and glass walls to allow better furniture placement.

- Item icons are now shown next to the name in the cart recap screen.

Notable Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue that would make it so purchasing a new wall type would not update walls that are transparent at that time.

- Removed Unity's console logging for non-development builds.

- Fixed an issue that caused the "Broom reserved" tooltip to be shown even when the player was not involved.

- Fixed an issue that would prevent the store tile expansion buttons from not resetting the graphic.

- Fixed an issue that would make cashier workers ignore their cooldown for processing customers.

- Fixed an issue that would make storage workers ignore furniture boxes if no warehouse slots were free.

- Fixed an issue preventing the box price from resetting when closing the phone with the "Add to Cart" panel open.

- Fixed the tutorial window covering too much of the cashier interface on wide resolutions.

