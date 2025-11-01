 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632721 Edited 1 November 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Animations and Effects

Many new animations and particle effects have been added to the game.

Boxes have new animated models that open/close and display what items are inside.

Notable Improvements

- Walls and floor saving has been slightly reworked to be more consistent. Players with save files from older versions will have to repurchase their customization options.

- Moved the pause and guide buttons to their own app in the phone.

- Updated item depositing sound effect.

- Added new shelf setting to show/hide item stand display.

- Added checkout visuals for when customers are ready to pay.

- Added more info when purchasing furniture, such as the decoration impact and description.

- Slightly boosted customer cash reserves early on.

- Rebalanced base cashier worker process cooldown to be more slightly slower, but increased perk effects.

- The card payment perk now also gives a small boost to the cashier worker checkout speed.

- Improved collisions on columns and glass walls to allow better furniture placement.

- Item icons are now shown next to the name in the cart recap screen.

Notable Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue that would make it so purchasing a new wall type would not update walls that are transparent at that time.

- Removed Unity's console logging for non-development builds.

- Fixed an issue that caused the "Broom reserved" tooltip to be shown even when the player was not involved.

- Fixed an issue that would prevent the store tile expansion buttons from not resetting the graphic.

- Fixed an issue that would make cashier workers ignore their cooldown for processing customers.

- Fixed an issue that would make storage workers ignore furniture boxes if no warehouse slots were free.

- Fixed an issue preventing the box price from resetting when closing the phone with the "Add to Cart" panel open.

- Fixed the tutorial window covering too much of the cashier interface on wide resolutions.

//

Changed files in this update

