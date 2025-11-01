Hello everyone
We are releasing a fix addressing the following issues!
- Being stuck inside a Save Room or random doors.
- Fixed the Safe in the basement.
- Fixed some missing icons in the tutorial.
- Added extra ammo.
- Added examinable information to the puzzles that Liam can't use (Part of Laurel Campaign) like the broken sword, Maiden Statue or the Golden Disk.
We are listening don't worry! 👍
Echoes Of The Living - Patch 0.01
