 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20632716 Edited 1 November 2025 – 11:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone

We are releasing a fix addressing the following issues!

- Being stuck inside a Save Room or random doors.

- Fixed the Safe in the basement.

- Fixed some missing icons in the tutorial.

- Added extra ammo.

- Added examinable information to the puzzles that Liam can't use (Part of Laurel Campaign) like the broken sword, Maiden Statue or the Golden Disk.

We are listening don't worry! 👍

Changed files in this update

Depot 2173461
  • Loading history…
Depot 2173463
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link