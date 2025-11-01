 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632713 Edited 1 November 2025 – 11:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a setting for changing what song plays during gameplay, including nothing.

  • There is a 1% chance the title screen music is something cool ;)

  • Fixed the first frame of the background shader having a not as random looking effect.

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3550061
