The long-awaited 0.2 update is finally out!

Here’s what’s new compared to version 0.1:

Content Overview

New Story Chapter

Word Count: 33,219 → 43,155.

H-Scenes: 20 → 31.

Updated scripts.

Bug fixes.

New achievements.

This update concludes Zelra’s storyline, featuring her final chapter and ending - including pregnancy content.

Thank you to everyone who’s been patient and supportive during the development!

Demo Update

The game demo has also been updated.

It now includes Zelra’s complete first chapter, along with the tutorial minigame and alternative scenes.

This will likely be the final version of the demo.

Next Steps

With Zelra’s story complete, my focus now shifts to developing a new girl for the next major update.

Since each update adds a full chapter, this will take some time — but expect a character design reveal later this year, along with a new thumbnail featuring her.

I hope everyone enjoys Zelra’s final chapter - our beloved hypno lamia deserves some love.

And don’t worry - the remaining three girls will bring their own cozy (and lewd) adventures soon enough.