 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20632633 Edited 1 November 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The long-awaited 0.2 update is finally out!

Here’s what’s new compared to version 0.1:

Content Overview

New Story Chapter

Word Count: 33,219 → 43,155.

H-Scenes: 20 → 31.

Updated scripts.

Bug fixes.

New achievements.

This update concludes Zelra’s storyline, featuring her final chapter and ending - including pregnancy content.

Thank you to everyone who’s been patient and supportive during the development!

Demo Update

The game demo has also been updated.

It now includes Zelra’s complete first chapter, along with the tutorial minigame and alternative scenes.

This will likely be the final version of the demo.

Next Steps

With Zelra’s story complete, my focus now shifts to developing a new girl for the next major update.

Since each update adds a full chapter, this will take some time — but expect a character design reveal later this year, along with a new thumbnail featuring her.

I hope everyone enjoys Zelra’s final chapter - our beloved hypno lamia deserves some love.

And don’t worry - the remaining three girls will bring their own cozy (and lewd) adventures soon enough.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3557721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3557722
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3557723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link