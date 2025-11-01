 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20632594 Edited 1 November 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Technical update
Because of recently discovered Unity engine security problems the game engine is updated to patched version.
Also fixed game saving and advancing problems - was caused by dead crewmembers (mostly on player owned idle ships that still had crew)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2866271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link