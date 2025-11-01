MATEENGINE X3.0

First of all, thank you so much for using MateEngine, especially to everyone who purchased it and supports me as a solo developer.

MateEngine has reached a new milestone. We’ve fixed many bugs and added three major features and core changes to the app.

You may have noticed a lot of recent updates. That’s because I’ve seen incredible support on Discord and here on the Steam page. It truly motivates me, and as an indie dev, I’m having even more fun working on this project. My goal is to make MateEngine the best desktop mascot experience possible.

We’ve changed and improved so much already, and this is just the beginning. I plan to keep updating the app over the next few months, and I hope you enjoy every new feature that comes your way.



WINDOWS AND TASKBAR SITTING REWRITE



• Avatars sit more naturally on windows and the taskbar. Legs render in front while hair renders behind for a seamless look.

• Transitions between dragging and sitting are smoother.

• Alignment with windows and the taskbar improved. If a model looks off adjust Y Offset in settings. Some models may need minor manual tweaks due to different bone rigs.

• You can give headpats while the avatar sits. The avatar closes its eyes and shows sparkling particles. More headpat animations will be added later.

• The avatar no longer jumps off the taskbar when the Windows Start Menu or Search opens.

• You must hold the avatar for at least one second before it will sit to prevent accidental sits during fast moves.

FEED SYSTEM (ALPHA)



• Avatars can drink. Press the middle mouse button to open the Food Radial menu. Spawn smoothies and bring them to the avatar to feed. This is an early access feature.

• When spawning a smoothie it will always spawn a random smoothie. Keep in mind this feature is new and not perfect but it is a nice to have.



Note: You might wonder why the avatar isn’t holding the smoothie. This can be done for the main avatar but not for custom models. Each custom avatar has a different bone setup and size, making it impossible to attach props directly. We created a workaround that works best for everyone instead.

MINECRAFT INTEGRATION



MateEngine reacts to Minecraft events in real time. The avatar comments on gameplay, warns about danger, and celebrates victories.

HOW IT WORKS

• Install the MateSignal Forge or Fabric mod in Minecraft and run MateEngine on the same device or local network.

• MateSignal forwards in-game events to MateEngine so the avatar can display messages or play animations.

• Intended for singleplayer and private multiplayer use. Avoid competitive or official servers where live alerts could be an unfair advantage.

EXAMPLES OF REACTIONS

• Day start: cheerful wake-up

• Night start: reminder to stay safe

• Nearby mobs: instant warnings for creepers, zombies, etc.

• Low health or hunger: worried or encouraging lines

• Crafting: excited comments

• Weather: reactions when rain starts

• Death: sad or comforting messages

• Biome discovery: happy or curious reactions

• Eating: cheering during meals

• Killing mobs: victory reactions

REQUIREMENTS

• Minecraft 1.21.10

• Forge Mod Loader

• MateSignal installed and integration enabled in MateEngine

DRAG SMOOTHING



• Dragging the avatar feels smoother and more stable.

• A light smoothing effect was added to make dragging natural without noticeable delay.

TASKBAR SITTING CHANGES



• The circle menu is disabled while the avatar sits on the taskbar, showing only "Jump Off".

• This prevents visual overlap from other UI while sitting.

• Moving the menu up while sitting increases cost, so it remains off for taskbar sitting but works normally on window sitting.

ANIMATION CHANGES



• Minor rotation adjustments to dragging animations.

• Improved transition timing for intimate animation for smoother flow.

DANCE PLAYER UPDATE



• Added Lock Mode (Experimental). Enables camera tracking for dances that move the avatar far left or right so the window follows their motion.

HAND TRACKING CHANGES



• Hand tracking is more accurate to the mouse position.

• Reduced activation zone to prevent unwanted tracking on smaller avatars.

BUY OPTION



• Added a buy button to the Minecraft Integration and Steam DLC categories. These buttons appear when running the free GitHub build.

BUG FIXES



• Avatars no longer attach to windows or the taskbar while custom dances are active.

• Fixed avatar disappearing after sitting on minimized windows.

• Fixed incorrect positioning when a window closes.

• Fixed teleport when a window is maximized.

• Fixed an issue where VoicePacks didn’t replace the Startup Sound.

INTERNAL CHANGES



• Removed unused code to reduce missing script warnings.

• General cleanup and small performance adjustments.