1 November 2025 Build 20632527 Edited 1 November 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fix bug where old offline novels cannot be read

2. Optimize image width and height display

3. Optimization of Text Editing and Click Exit Experience

4. Optimize the floating label

Changed files in this update

