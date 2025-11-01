Thoughts and feelings cascade like waves in the sea.
All of our senses blur together...
🌀 Welcome to the Speculation Era!
✨ Features
• New Techs:
Cloning
Cognitive Backups
Matter Printer
Metaverse
Quantum Computers
Skyhooks
Teleportation
Theory of Everything
Time Travel
Universal Basic Income
Utopia
• New Cards:
Clone
Orbital Laser
Reconstruct
Respawn
• New Improvement:
Museum
• New Relics:
Blinking Dagger
Golden Passport
Quantum Ink
Qubit
Transporter
• New Trait:
Flashy
• New Wonder:
Time Machine
⚖️ Changes
• Unearth is now Elusive
• Hyperlink+ is now limited to current or previous eras
• Changed Robot Arm to “Pickup cost is capped at 2”
• Changed Predictive Model to “Reroll cost is capped at 2”
• Overwriting a Hex 20 Iron Mode save with a new game now resets the Hot Streak trophy
🐛 Bug Fixes
• Fixed a bug that caused Index, Excerpt and Tap to destroy cards after undoing the draw effect
🙇 Fiwo735
• Converted units now benefit from Corkscrew, Corn Nut, Lodestone, Purple Kale, and Spyglass
🙇 Kanavoy
• Fixed a bug that caused stat tooltip text to appear inverted
🙇 Rief
• Trade goods now sell correctly after their city of origin is destroyed
🙇 Lemonpie
• Updated to Unity 6.1.17
🌀 The Speculation Era
