 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20632515 Edited 1 November 2025 – 10:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thoughts and feelings cascade like waves in the sea.
All of our senses blur together...

🌀 Welcome to the Speculation Era!

Features

• New Techs:
　　Cloning
　　Cognitive Backups
　　Matter Printer
　　Metaverse
　　Quantum Computers
　　Skyhooks
　　Teleportation
　　Theory of Everything
　　Time Travel
　　Universal Basic Income
　　Utopia

• New Cards:
　　Clone
　　Orbital Laser
　　Reconstruct
　　Respawn

• New Improvement:
　　Museum

• New Relics:
　　Blinking Dagger
　　Golden Passport
　　Quantum Ink
　　Qubit
　　Transporter

• New Trait:
　　Flashy

• New Wonder:
　　Time Machine


⚖️ Changes

• Unearth is now Elusive
• Hyperlink+ is now limited to current or previous eras
• Changed Robot Arm to “Pickup cost is capped at 2”
• Changed Predictive Model to “Reroll cost is capped at 2”
• Overwriting a Hex 20 Iron Mode save with a new game now resets the Hot Streak trophy


🐛 Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug that caused Index, Excerpt and Tap to destroy cards after undoing the draw effect
　　🙇 Fiwo735
• Converted units now benefit from Corkscrew, Corn Nut, Lodestone, Purple Kale, and Spyglass
　　🙇 Kanavoy
• Fixed a bug that caused stat tooltip text to appear inverted
　　🙇 Rief
• Trade goods now sell correctly after their city of origin is destroyed
　　🙇 Lemonpie
• Updated to Unity 6.1.17

Changed files in this update

Depot 2275941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2275942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link