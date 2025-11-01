Thoughts and feelings cascade like waves in the sea.

All of our senses blur together...



🌀 Welcome to the Speculation Era!



✨ Features



• New Techs:

Cloning

Cognitive Backups

Matter Printer

Metaverse

Quantum Computers

Skyhooks

Teleportation

Theory of Everything

Time Travel

Universal Basic Income

Utopia



• New Cards:

Clone

Orbital Laser

Reconstruct

Respawn



• New Improvement:

Museum



• New Relics:

Blinking Dagger

Golden Passport

Quantum Ink

Qubit

Transporter



• New Trait:

Flashy



• New Wonder:

Time Machine





⚖️ Changes



• Unearth is now Elusive

• Hyperlink+ is now limited to current or previous eras

• Changed Robot Arm to “Pickup cost is capped at 2”

• Changed Predictive Model to “Reroll cost is capped at 2”

• Overwriting a Hex 20 Iron Mode save with a new game now resets the Hot Streak trophy





🐛 Bug Fixes



• Fixed a bug that caused Index, Excerpt and Tap to destroy cards after undoing the draw effect

🙇 Fiwo735

• Converted units now benefit from Corkscrew, Corn Nut, Lodestone, Purple Kale, and Spyglass

🙇 Kanavoy

• Fixed a bug that caused stat tooltip text to appear inverted

🙇 Rief

• Trade goods now sell correctly after their city of origin is destroyed

🙇 Lemonpie

• Updated to Unity 6.1.17



