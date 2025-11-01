 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632478
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Bilibili

Current Game Update Information

The game has been updated to the new_test_version branch. Please switch to this branch manually. A new save file is mandatory, as a significant number of map additions have been implemented.

Test Version Number

v2025.11.1

New Additions & Improvements

  • Added maps for Slavic cultural regions

  • Added content related to the Mongols

  • Improved certain in-game mechanics

For detailed information, please refer to the pinned update notes in the game community. An official update log will be released when the formal update goes live.

Pinned Update Notes in the Community

