This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Current Game Update Information

The game has been updated to the new_test_version branch. Please switch to this branch manually. A new save file is mandatory, as a significant number of map additions have been implemented.

Test Version Number

v2025.11.1

New Additions & Improvements

Added maps for Slavic cultural regions

Added content related to the Mongols

Improved certain in-game mechanics

For detailed information, please refer to the pinned update notes in the game community. An official update log will be released when the formal update goes live.

