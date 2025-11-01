Current Game Update Information
The game has been updated to the new_test_version branch. Please switch to this branch manually. A new save file is mandatory, as a significant number of map additions have been implemented.
Test Version Number
v2025.11.1
New Additions & Improvements
Added maps for Slavic cultural regions
Added content related to the Mongols
Improved certain in-game mechanics
For detailed information, please refer to the pinned update notes in the game community. An official update log will be released when the formal update goes live.
Pinned Update Notes in the Community
Changed depots in new_test_version branch