ver1.0.6Hello Break Artists!Apologies for the delay. I came down with a fever, which caused some delays in our update schedule.Thank you to everyone who entered the contest!We are currently in the process of selecting the winners and preparing the prizes, so please stay tuned for that.[Adjustments & Changes]- Changed the specifications of the RAISING plugin "AKD.P.MUNSELL" to resolve the unbalanced weight-scaled effect.- Applies only to the unit’s behavior, including walking speed and stagger recovery.- [MACHINE DESIGNER] Adjusted the input fields for unit name and description, including selection display and character limits.- Changed the specifications of the NC plugin "QUICK TURN" to improve usability.- Changed the leg behavior at maximum speed for smoother movement.- Adjusted the maximum speed when using only the legs.[Fixes]- Fixed a bug where off-course detection remained in Sea of Clouds or Ocean stages.- [MACHINE DESIGNER] Fixed a bug where the UI remained visible when switching tabs while the offset setting was displayed.- [MACHINE DESIGNER] Fixed a bug where the UI remained visible when pressing the Cancel button while the overwrite confirmation window was open.- Fixed a bug where unnecessary PC memory was used when loading unit data or installing modules.- Also improved performance when installing multiple modules at once.- Fixed a bug where unit animations failed to reset correctly when returning to the main menu from the machine purchase or diorama screens.- Fixed a bug where displayed units in the machine purchase screen applied the player unit’s height offset.- [MACHINE DESIGNER] Fixed a bug where module descriptions remained visible after certain actions.- [MACHINE DESIGNER] Fixed a bug where rotating joints did not behave correctly when given a negative speed.- Fixed a bug where units would tremble upon landing at the start point due to the previous match’s unit position or camera view.