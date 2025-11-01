 Skip to content
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20632412 Edited 1 November 2025 – 10:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The café doors are finally open!
Cats & Cups is officially out on Steam with a limited-time 40% launch discount! 🎉

Step into the pawsitively purrfect world of cozy coffee-making, feline friendships, and hand-drawn charm. Brew, decorate, and relax — it’s time to serve some serious purrfection! 💛

✨ Features

  • Brew coffee, tea, and magical specialty drinks for catstomers
  • Play mini-games tied to each drink recipe
  • Customize and decorate your café
  • Unlock new stories, drinks, and upgrades
  • Enjoy a relaxing, wholesome art style full of warmth

🎉 Available Now on Steam




👉 Get Cats & Cups with 40% OFF! 👈
Don’t miss the cozy launch celebration, add it to your library today and join the cutest café in town! 🐾


