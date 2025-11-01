✨ Features

Brew coffee, tea, and magical specialty drinks for catstomers



Play mini-games tied to each drink recipe



Customize and decorate your café



Unlock new stories, drinks, and upgrades



Enjoy a relaxing, wholesome art style full of warmth



🎉 Available Now on Steam

The café doors are finally open!is officially out on Steam with aStep into the pawsitively purrfect world of cozy coffee-making, feline friendships, and hand-drawn charm. Brew, decorate, and relax — it’s time to serve some serious purrfection! 💛Don’t miss the cozy launch celebration, add it to your library today and join the cutest café in town! 🐾