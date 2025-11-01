Cats & Cups is officially out on Steam with a limited-time 40% launch discount! 🎉
Step into the pawsitively purrfect world of cozy coffee-making, feline friendships, and hand-drawn charm. Brew, decorate, and relax — it’s time to serve some serious purrfection! 💛
✨ Features
- Brew coffee, tea, and magical specialty drinks for catstomers
- Play mini-games tied to each drink recipe
- Customize and decorate your café
- Unlock new stories, drinks, and upgrades
- Enjoy a relaxing, wholesome art style full of warmth
🎉 Available Now on Steam
👉 Get Cats & Cups with 40% OFF! 👈
Don’t miss the cozy launch celebration, add it to your library today and join the cutest café in town! 🐾