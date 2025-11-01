Chapter 3 Update 9

Added a new Stage 3 - 11.



Improved player stun time is now reduced to get you back into the fight quicker, you can use dodge to get up straight away.

Improved reflections, they now have far less distortion issues.

Adjusted Tyler's starting position to make him easier to tag.

Improved path finding enemies won't get stuck behind breakable objects under overhangs.

Fixed mirrors not breaking.

Fixed some stages windows would break, but then appear non broken when entering a building.

Fixed issue where sometimes enemies would not get stunned correct when hit (for example if the enemy was taking a weapon out)

Fixed issue where some enemies would get stuck not attacking you.

Fixed issue where some enemies would get stuck waiting for your character to recover even though you already had.

Fixed an issue where enemies would get stuck trying to pick up heavy items.

Fixed an issue where all enemies would attack you as soon as the stage started on later levels, after finishing a longer stage than the current one.

Fixed Mellon issue - where broken pieces weirded out.

Fixed couldn't sit on bench issue

Fixed issue with enemies not sitting in cars correctly

Fixed issue in Chapter 3-2 with slowdown after defeating the first 3 enemies and then restarting multiple times.

Fixed Chapter 3-4 path finding issue caused by explosion.

Fixed toilets sit-able.

Chapter 4 will be dropping very soon! Thanks for you patience, I appreciate you all.

Jon