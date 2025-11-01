 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632341 Edited 1 November 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a critical freeze bug in "Moon".

  • Fixed stalagmites not dealing damage.

  • Fixed text errors.

A small content patch is planned for next week.

