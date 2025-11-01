 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632304 Edited 1 November 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Added 4 new player character appearances

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where talking with [The Unbeknown] could not properly trigger late-game events

  • Fixed an issue where players could not enter [Li-Wang Temple] after resetting the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission under certain circumstances

  • Fixed abnormal attribute issues with [Sharkland Conqueror] and [Shi-Xin Dragon Gunner]

  • Fixed an issue where the Nation technology [Thinking Training] was not activated properly

  • Fixed an issue where some characters' abilities could not properly affect themselves

  • Fixed an issue causing abnormal Legion Group compositions

  • Fixed several abnormal model performance issues

  • Fixed several abnormal mission performance issues

Changed files in this update

