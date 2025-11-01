Fixed an issue where talking with [The Unbeknown] could not properly trigger late-game events

Fixed an issue where players could not enter [Li-Wang Temple] after resetting the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission under certain circumstances

Fixed abnormal attribute issues with [Sharkland Conqueror] and [Shi-Xin Dragon Gunner]

Fixed an issue where the Nation technology [Thinking Training] was not activated properly

Fixed an issue where some characters' abilities could not properly affect themselves

Fixed an issue causing abnormal Legion Group compositions

Fixed several abnormal model performance issues