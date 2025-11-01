New Content
Added 4 new player character appearances
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where talking with [The Unbeknown] could not properly trigger late-game events
Fixed an issue where players could not enter [Li-Wang Temple] after resetting the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission under certain circumstances
Fixed abnormal attribute issues with [Sharkland Conqueror] and [Shi-Xin Dragon Gunner]
Fixed an issue where the Nation technology [Thinking Training] was not activated properly
Fixed an issue where some characters' abilities could not properly affect themselves
Fixed an issue causing abnormal Legion Group compositions
Fixed several abnormal model performance issues
Fixed several abnormal mission performance issues
Changed files in this update