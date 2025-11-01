Revamped concealment and line of sight, correcting an issue where some enemies could see around corners that the player could not. This system still isn't totally perfect, but should now behave much more logically.

@Abe submitted a fix so that golf clubs are no longer 200 liters.

Changed some container sizes. Stow boards are now much smaller, vehicle seats are larger, and body bags are slightly smaller.

Traders will no longer purchase body bags, because they're gross.

Removed the "have a meal" option from faction camp dialogue. This was always a little iffy to me as it allowed the player to bypass many intended food mechanics, but also it was not deducting calories from the faction's stores, so that was an issue too.

Silenced a common error message about "no display part at x, y". This was not a useful message for the player and was almost always calling out a self-resolving error related to invalid vehicle placement or sentinel parts, neither of which are things the player needs to know about.

@Abe fixed the description for the 4 tentacles mutation, which now displays the appropriate encumbrance value.

Hobbies/backgrounds in character creation no longer grant skill ranks. Their costs have been accordingly reduced.

Removed the "basic life skills" package of backgrounds that was granting players a point or two in driving and cooking.

Players now have 1 extra point to spend on skills in character creation.

Fixed an issue which was causing the point buy costs to be displayed incorrectly for skills above rank 3.

The athlete's form proficiencies have been removed. These were 3 whole proficiencies which did nothing but make you pedal a bike faster.

Skating is now a proficiency instead of a trait. The proficiency has all the same function the trait did. It can currently be trained by riding a skateboard, and benefits skateboards and all types of rollerskates/blades/wheelies. I am looking into adding a way to have skates train the proficiency.

Protein powder, when eaten by itself without any water or anything, now tastes bad and dehydrates you.