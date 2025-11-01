All maps now feature alternative layouts, including props and terrain!

The campaign now alternates between normal and mirrored missions - six standard maps, then six mirrored ones, then back again.

🌤️ Some mirrored maps also feature different daytimes, weather, or atmosphere, making each location feel fresh.

🧩 More variations are already planned - bringing endless replayability and new challenges each run.

Try the new Mirror Missions and see how well you adapt when things are reversed!