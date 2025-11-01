 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632266
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • Elimination Game Mode is now out!

  • Added Weapon dropping. By default you can drop your weapon by pressing "G". This can be changed in the settings.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Slight performance improvements to the in-game UI.

  • Sniper scope now blocks more UI elements as before it was showing some.

  • You are able to cycle through utilities that you have by pressing the utility key you have set.

  • Added an indicator to Pre Game when more players are needed to start a game.

CHANGES

  • You can now carry up to 4 utilities at once. Each utility is limited to 1, except flashbangs, which you can carry up to 2.

  • Increased spawn protection time in Team Death Match from 4 -> 12.

  • Disabled Practice With Bots due to a fatal crash happening. This takes some time to fix, but expect this to return in future patches.

FIXES

  • Possibly fixed a bug that caused being able to damage and kill yourself.

  • Fixed errors not showing in Splash Screen correctly if something went wrong.

  • Possibly fixed a bug that happened for new players regarding base weapons.

  • Fixed AUG's bullets moving slower compared to other weapons.

