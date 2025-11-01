ADDED
Elimination Game Mode is now out!
Added Weapon dropping. By default you can drop your weapon by pressing "G". This can be changed in the settings.
IMPROVEMENTS
Slight performance improvements to the in-game UI.
Sniper scope now blocks more UI elements as before it was showing some.
You are able to cycle through utilities that you have by pressing the utility key you have set.
Added an indicator to Pre Game when more players are needed to start a game.
CHANGES
You can now carry up to 4 utilities at once. Each utility is limited to 1, except flashbangs, which you can carry up to 2.
Increased spawn protection time in Team Death Match from 4 -> 12.
Disabled Practice With Bots due to a fatal crash happening. This takes some time to fix, but expect this to return in future patches.
FIXES
Possibly fixed a bug that caused being able to damage and kill yourself.
Fixed errors not showing in Splash Screen correctly if something went wrong.
Possibly fixed a bug that happened for new players regarding base weapons.
Fixed AUG's bullets moving slower compared to other weapons.
