 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20632236 Edited 1 November 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Game logo optimization

  2. Increasing the difficulty of scene fragmentation

  3. Optimize the performance of the first loading scenario

  4. Fix the description error of the Pirate Bone Sword

  5. Enhance the visual visibility of the boss fireball

  6. Increase boss to obtain RPM

  7. Optimize the performance of fireball explosion special effects

  8. Reduce the intensity of blood sucking

  9. Optimize the accuracy of bullet hit detection for buildings such as Taylor

  10. Optimize the special effects performance of permanent attribute growth

Changed files in this update

Depot 3574671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link