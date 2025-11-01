Game logo optimization
Increasing the difficulty of scene fragmentation
Optimize the performance of the first loading scenario
Fix the description error of the Pirate Bone Sword
Enhance the visual visibility of the boss fireball
Increase boss to obtain RPM
Optimize the performance of fireball explosion special effects
Reduce the intensity of blood sucking
Optimize the accuracy of bullet hit detection for buildings such as Taylor
Optimize the special effects performance of permanent attribute growth
1.6.2
