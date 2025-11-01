New Operation:



You can choose whether you prefer multiplication or addition : your choice will also affect boss health, gameplay style, and other mechanics.





Font Toggle:



New accessibility settings let you change all in-game fonts to a simpler, more readable style.





More fps:

Enjoy more FPS with new optimizations. If you dont notice any comment below





Misc:

Boss pulldown now has it's affects animated

Buff descriptions now include how long they will last

added konami code that does something somewhere

main menu ui scales have been reduced so you think i changed something





I wanted to write more to what is the more core changing update of my game, but i want you all playing my game instead of reading its patch notes, go and have fun :D