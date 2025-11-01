 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 November 2025 Build 20632197 Edited 1 November 2025 – 11:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Operation:

You can choose whether you prefer multiplication or addition : your choice will also affect boss health, gameplay style, and other mechanics.

Font Toggle:

New accessibility settings let you change all in-game fonts to a simpler, more readable style.


More fps:

Enjoy more FPS with new optimizations. If you dont notice any comment below

Misc:

  • Boss pulldown now has it's affects animated

  • Buff descriptions now include how long they will last

  • added konami code that does something somewhere

  • main menu ui scales have been reduced so you think i changed something

I wanted to write more to what is the more core changing update of my game, but i want you all playing my game instead of reading its patch notes, go and have fun :D

Changed files in this update

Depot 3926151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link