 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20632185 Edited 1 November 2025 – 09:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Developer Commentary:

Content and bugfixes.

-Dan

-New Trials:

-Mr. Anderson

-The Mad Doctor

-Nerfed all clarity gains

-Added "Shades" Cosmetic

-Clarity mechanics are disabled outside of Story mode by default

-Updated visuals to most backgrounds to increase visibility while using the ACES visual setting, as well as touching up some aesthetics

-Pressing escape in training/tutorial will bring up the pause menu instead of immediately going to the main menu.

-Statistics page shows more stats

-Fixed bleeding effect preventing enemies from being killed when at 0 hp

-Fixed joints staying in incorrctly bent directions when switching to and from weapons

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3113642
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link