Developer Commentary:

Content and bugfixes.

-Dan

-New Trials:

-Mr. Anderson

-The Mad Doctor

-Nerfed all clarity gains

-Added "Shades" Cosmetic

-Clarity mechanics are disabled outside of Story mode by default

-Updated visuals to most backgrounds to increase visibility while using the ACES visual setting, as well as touching up some aesthetics

-Pressing escape in training/tutorial will bring up the pause menu instead of immediately going to the main menu.

-Statistics page shows more stats

-Fixed bleeding effect preventing enemies from being killed when at 0 hp

-Fixed joints staying in incorrctly bent directions when switching to and from weapons