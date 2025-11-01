Developer Commentary:
Content and bugfixes.
-Dan
-New Trials:
-Mr. Anderson
-The Mad Doctor
-Nerfed all clarity gains
-Added "Shades" Cosmetic
-Clarity mechanics are disabled outside of Story mode by default
-Updated visuals to most backgrounds to increase visibility while using the ACES visual setting, as well as touching up some aesthetics
-Pressing escape in training/tutorial will bring up the pause menu instead of immediately going to the main menu.
-Statistics page shows more stats
-Fixed bleeding effect preventing enemies from being killed when at 0 hp
-Fixed joints staying in incorrctly bent directions when switching to and from weapons
