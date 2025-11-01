* Increased normal exp gain in advanced lvl by most of professions (alchemy, mining, herbalism, cooking, crafting)
* Increased Combined Backpack capacity and added a new backpack slot
* Completing Adventurer's Guild quests now will grants Adventurer's Essence
* Mercenaries balance: Reduced AC and resists gained by lvl to do it more similar to players
* Mercenaries balance: Slightly reduced AC and HP cleric buffs
* "Divine Shield" (AC cleric buff) and "Shield of Faith" (AC cleric merc buff) are not stackable now
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.9.1.6 Hotfix 🛠️
Update notes via Steam Community
