* Increased normal exp gain in advanced lvl by most of professions (alchemy, mining, herbalism, cooking, crafting)

* Increased Combined Backpack capacity and added a new backpack slot

* Completing Adventurer's Guild quests now will grants Adventurer's Essence

* Mercenaries balance: Reduced AC and resists gained by lvl to do it more similar to players

* Mercenaries balance: Slightly reduced AC and HP cleric buffs

* "Divine Shield" (AC cleric buff) and "Shield of Faith" (AC cleric merc buff) are not stackable now