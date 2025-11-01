 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632141 Edited 1 November 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello playtesters,

This wouldn't be a game released in 2025 if it didn't have a day 1 patch.
So I made my employees wait with fixing these bugs until AFTER we had released the game.

- Fixed lightning strike vfx null reference.
- Made spiders during a certain encounter on a boat not exist forever.

You're welcome.

Best regards,
The Game Master
CEO of Escapen't

