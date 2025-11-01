 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632099 Edited 1 November 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



  • Fix logger
  • Ask to save game when clicking Exit Game
  • Fix cashflow warning 'Would you like to view PoorCo cashflow projection now?' now opens cashflow projection of PoorCo
  • Remove CPU priority boosting for frontend and backend now that IPC is implemented
  • Only refresh reports that are visible to improve performance
  • Migrate financial news update popup to Electron dialog
  • In-game time is actual time of day in game based on market open hours
  • Implement Zustand for state management to improve performance and reduce complexity
  • Optimized hyperlink matching by only building regex once
  • Allow player to specify exact ticker speed from 1-100

