- Fix logger
- Ask to save game when clicking Exit Game
- Fix cashflow warning 'Would you like to view PoorCo cashflow projection now?' now opens cashflow projection of PoorCo
- Remove CPU priority boosting for frontend and backend now that IPC is implemented
- Only refresh reports that are visible to improve performance
- Migrate financial news update popup to Electron dialog
- In-game time is actual time of day in game based on market open hours
- Implement Zustand for state management to improve performance and reduce complexity
- Optimized hyperlink matching by only building regex once
- Allow player to specify exact ticker speed from 1-100
Update Notes for 10.0.10 Alpha - Speed Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update