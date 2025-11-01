Fixed clouds in level 11 multiplayer
Removed a bugged door in level 11 liminal
Added footsteps sound attenuation
Fixed textures missing in level 188
Fixed save files problems
We are working for update 4.1 so stay tuned for some sneak peaks
Hotfix 1#
