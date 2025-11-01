 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632098 Edited 1 November 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed clouds in level 11 multiplayer

  • Removed a bugged door in level 11 liminal

  • Added footsteps sound attenuation

  • Fixed textures missing in level 188

  • Fixed save files problems

    We are working for update 4.1 so stay tuned for some sneak peaks

