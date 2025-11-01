 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632052
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Steam Workshop support

    • Press the publish button to publish to the workshop

    • Inside the workshop, simply subscribe to a level

    • When you open the game, navigate to the Workshop Levels tab in the customs levels menu and the song will be listed

  • Steam cloud support

  • Fixed a bug where the Kevin Macleod levels didn't show leaderboard scores

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4013261
