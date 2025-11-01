Added Steam Workshop support
Press the publish button to publish to the workshop
Inside the workshop, simply subscribe to a level
When you open the game, navigate to the Workshop Levels tab in the customs levels menu and the song will be listed
Steam cloud support
Fixed a bug where the Kevin Macleod levels didn't show leaderboard scores
Version 1.8.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 4013261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update