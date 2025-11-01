 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632043 Edited 1 November 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Join us on Saturday Nov1 to kick-off the finale weekend! Use the redemption code FREEWKND for:

  • A raffle entry for a Steam Deck (terms) that will be announced on Alex Botez's Twitch stream on Sunday Nov2 (12-4pm PT)

  • In-game diamonds to try out various cosmetics

  • Free play with all the champions you don't own yet

  • Double Battle Pass XP for PERMANENT rewards on launch!

We'll also be sharing an experimental Duos Battle Royale mode because you've been asking! We spent 48 hours straight working on it. Bring a friend, try it out, and give us some feedback!

Make sure to join us on Discord and in our newsletter to stay connected:

Discord

Newsletter

