The Hondonbyeong food item has been added.

The Galgeuntang herbal medicine item has been added.

The Gyeongokgo herbal medicine item has been added.

The Sipjeondaebotang herbal medicine item has been added.

The Arrowroot herbal ingredient item has been added.

The Peony herbal ingredient item has been added.

The Danggui herbal ingredient item has been added.

Baekdo has been added to Yutnori, and some rules have been improved.

The progression of subjugation missions has been improved.

Dialogue that appears when moving Dongmu or Servants between castles or relay stations has been revised.

The Dongmu and Servant tooltips displayed on the map have been updated.

Tree models have been improved and optimized.

Notification messages that appear after completing a building site now remain visible for a longer period of time.

The display duration of general notification messages has been slightly increased.

Arrow keys can now be assigned as movement shortcuts.

When using pickaxes or axes, holding the left mouse button will now play a stationary motion.

*The keys for moving the map cannot be changed separately.

Fixed an issue where Dongmu could not use relay stations together with the player.

Fixed an issue where Dongmu’s wage system did not function properly.

Fixed an issue where companions could not pass through dead NPCs.

Fixed an issue where Dongmu carrying a shield would cause the game to malfunction after saving/loading.

Fixed an issue where Dongmu’s animations did not play after fainting and reloading.