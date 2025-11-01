 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20632021 Edited 1 November 2025 – 08:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 006

Heya! It's Alice once again.

We're putting out a quick Hotfix 006, which primarily fixes a bug with the Halloween event that prevents certain Halloween items from being considered "festive" for the quest.

Changelog:

  • Fixed certain Halloween cosmetics not being properly treated as "Festive"

  • Fixed a discolored border on one Halloween cosmetic

If you would like to give us any feedback or report in the bugs, please come join us on our Discord! Thank you all for your support!

