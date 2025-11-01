Localized translation has been updated to Chapter 4. A total of 7 Chapters.
We worked with SongSong, a native English speaker, to accomplish this in 3 months, about 50% of the total translation optimization. Special thanks to SongSong!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Localized translation has been updated to Chapter 4. A total of 7 Chapters.
We worked with SongSong, a native English speaker, to accomplish this in 3 months, about 50% of the total translation optimization. Special thanks to SongSong!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update