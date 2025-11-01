 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Path of Exile The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20632010 Edited 1 November 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Localized translation has been updated to Chapter 4. A total of 7 Chapters.

We worked with SongSong, a native English speaker, to accomplish this in 3 months, about 50% of the total translation optimization. Special thanks to SongSong!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1970451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link