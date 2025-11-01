Patch Notes Playtest - 1 November 2025
Patch Notes: v 19591 - 1 November 2025
Changes and Updates:
- Update server password widget
- Skybox performance improvements - Looking up directly at sky, or having sky fill up most of the view should no longer drop FPS due to sky rendering
- Changes to improve client-side performance in situations with multiple actors
- Crash when changing game modes should be fixed, crash on joining spectate should be fixed
- Fix melee hitbox becoming stuck in active state
- Add option to choose DX11, DX12, Vulkan rendering APIs. Requires game restart.
- Added popup to restart game when graphics API is changed
- Added warning text that changing that setting will require restart
- When switching to a weapon with 0 ammo, reload animation will no longer erroneously play
- Fixed default shadow level on fresh install
- Fixed voice being active upon server join without PTT key pressed
- Turned down volume on Tempest ambient loop hum
Maps:
- Kryosis - disabled auto player activation on red spectator cameras, increased height of mid crystal
- CTF-Tolar - fixed some spawns that were under the terrain
- Kryosis, Llaftand, Tolar - Updated loading screens
