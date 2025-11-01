Patch Notes Playtest - 1 November 2025

Patch Notes: v 19591 - 1 November 2025



Changes and Updates:

- Update server password widget

- Skybox performance improvements - Looking up directly at sky, or having sky fill up most of the view should no longer drop FPS due to sky rendering

- Changes to improve client-side performance in situations with multiple actors

- Crash when changing game modes should be fixed, crash on joining spectate should be fixed

- Fix melee hitbox becoming stuck in active state

- Add option to choose DX11, DX12, Vulkan rendering APIs. Requires game restart.

- Added popup to restart game when graphics API is changed

- Added warning text that changing that setting will require restart

- When switching to a weapon with 0 ammo, reload animation will no longer erroneously play

- Fixed default shadow level on fresh install

- Fixed voice being active upon server join without PTT key pressed

- Turned down volume on Tempest ambient loop hum



Maps:

- Kryosis - disabled auto player activation on red spectator cameras, increased height of mid crystal

- CTF-Tolar - fixed some spawns that were under the terrain

- Kryosis, Llaftand, Tolar - Updated loading screens