Hey guys! The playtest is now live! 1st of November till the 2nd of November 2025!

We’ve done a massive overhaul of the weapon system: balancing, adjusting, and reworking nearly every gun to make them feel more authentic and true to history. Clip sizes, recoil,etc all fine-tuned to match their real-life counterparts.

But that’s not all, this update also brings a range of major and minor improvements across the board. You can check out the full list here:

Major changes:

Digging: Improved system to prevent floating objects.

Damage: New system for more reliable hit detection.

Balance: All weapons re-balanced; Armored class has less sprint and health.

Fixes:

Fixed campaign issues, tank camo, grenade arc, and bulletproof bushes, plus general stability improvements.

Minor changes:

Airplanes: Better flight controls.

Grenades: Improved throwing mechanics.

Performance:

Various improvements have been made to performance.

Interface:

Minor UI tweaks.

Piano:

As per community request THE PIANO IS LOUDER!!

As a reminder, we’re just a tiny team of four developers getting closer to release. Every playtest, every bit of feedback, and every bug report really helps us make Over The Top the best it can be. Be honest with your feedback! Whether you love or hate the new weapon changes, we want to hear it all. Your input helps us find the right balance between realism and fun.

So please, jump in, go wild, and tell us what you think!

We’re counting on your help to keep pushing this crazy, chaotic project forward.

If you capture any funny or epic moments during the playtest, share them on our Discord! We’d love to feature your clips on our social channels to help share the game with more people!

Thanks again for being part of this journey and see you in the trenches!