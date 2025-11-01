✅ Minor Hotfix Patch | Softlock Prevention and Stability Improvements

Hey everyone 👋

This small update focuses on eliminating a few softlock scenarios and improving overall interaction stability.

🔧 Softlock Fixes

Fixed an issue where opening the paper with wallet credentials and pressing ESC instead of TAB would softlock the game If players press ESC by mistake, the game now returns control properly No more getting stuck on this screen



🎮 General Improvements

Improved input handling logic in UI interactions to prevent accidental lock states.

Minor adjustments to menu focus behavior during gameplay interaction sequences.

Small internal cleanup to improve stability across note-reading and interaction screens.

Additional minor checks added to reduce risk of manual softlocks.

🗣️ Ongoing Work

I am continuing to monitor bug reports and feedback. More fixes and polishing updates are planned.

Thank you for sharing issues and helping smooth out every corner of the game. Every message and report makes a big difference and keeps this project improving.

Thank you for playing and supporting this journey ❤️